WVU Tech to hold annual Trio program online

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia University Tech’s annual Trio program is adapting to a new online format.

Every year, WVU Tech hosts Trio, a six week college preparatory program where high school students can stay on campus, take college level classes, and engage in cultural activities.

Scott Robertson, the Assistant Dean of Students for Trio, said this year, this program looks a lot different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everything is being moved virtually so we provided students with laptops and internet hotspots, so that they can then use the internet at home and they are taking classes to prepare them for the SAT, laboratory science classes, a communication class, and things like that,” Robertson said.

Students are provided with school supplies as well. The 30 minute classes are taught through zoom.

Faculty say they view this online program as a test run for procedures that could be necessary in the fall.