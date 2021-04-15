WVU Tech to hold STEM camp for Raleigh County high school students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A chance to learn about STEM is coming to Raleigh County high school students this summer. WVU Tech is hosting a STEM camp in June for high school students.

Assistant Professor in the Chemical Engineer Department Dr. Nathan Galinsky said the camp will be limited to 30 students so they can properly social distance.

“The camps are a good experience to giving students an opportunity to see the different careers for all types of engineering, science, math majors,” Galinsky said.

The week long camp will be June from 21-25, 2021. For more information about the camp, visit WVU Tech.