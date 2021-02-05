WVU Tech welcomes fans back for women’s basketball game

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley- Raleigh County Convention Center will look a lot different for the West Virginia University Tech fans Saturday, February 5, 2021. Fans will be allowed to cheer on the Golden Bears in person.

This will be the first time in months athletes will have fans cheering them on. Anna Kowalska is the head women’s basketball coach at WVU Tech. She said she hopes the new attendance policy will lift the teams’ spirit.

“And when you don’t have any fans it is so quiet and yes our job is to get the players excited and everything but it is different when you have fans in the gym,”

Tickets will be served on a first come first serve basis. Tip off will be at 2 p.m.

