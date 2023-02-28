MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Rifle team will play host to the 2024 NCAA Rifle Championships, announced by the NCAA.

West Virginia was originally scheduled to host the championship in 2025, but the Mountaineers and Kentucky have swapped bids, as the Wildcats will now host the 2025 championship. The swap was made due to planned construction at UK’s Memorial Coliseum.

The event will now be hosted by the Mountaineers on March 8-9, 2024, at the WVU Coliseum.

This makes the second time in program history that the championships will be hosted by WVU. The Mountaineers previously hosted the 2019 NCAA Championships at the WVU Coliseum for the first time in program history. The Mountaineers finished second overall with a two-day total of 4692, shot at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Coliseum.

WVU has won a nation-best 19 titles, including six under 17-year coach Jon Hammond.

“We are really excited to host the 2024 NCAA Rifle championships next year and looking back at 2019 it was one of the best championships,” coach Jon Hammond said. “The coliseum is an incredible venue for this, and we blew away the attendance records at that championship. Mountaineer fans really came out to support the team and it was a great advert for our sport,”

“I’m sure next year’s championship will be just as good, hopefully, a great turnout of spectators and I know the competition will be fierce. It will be an incredible but also challenging experience for our team but one that we are looking forward to,” Hammond added.