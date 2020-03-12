Wyoming County BOE: All extracurricular activities suspended

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Board of Education announced all extracurricular activities are suspended until further notice. The BOE is concerned for the safety of their students, employees and families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The BOE voted on this course of action during their meeting on March 12, 2020. The suspension of activities includes any and all activities beyond the normal hours of the school day. This includes, but is not limited to, field trips, sport activities, professional development gatherings, and conferences, tutoring, e.t.c.

