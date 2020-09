PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Board of Education will allow students enrolled in virtual school to switch to in-person classes.

Those who want to re-enroll can do so now until 11 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020. After that, students will have to wait until the end of the semester to change.

To re-enroll, contact John Henry, the Director of Student Services and Attendance. Email him at jjhenry@k12.wv.us or call (340)-732-626 ext. 1123.