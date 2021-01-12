Wyoming County BOE approves school re-entry plan

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — School systems across the state are deciding whether or not to brings kids back to the classroom. The decision was made for students in Wyoming County Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

The Wyoming County Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the school re-entry plan. The board decided to accept the recommendation to return to in-person learning.

Here are some of the guidelines regarding the return to in-person instruction:

All students will be in the classroom Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

While in-person, schools will run regular schedules.

On Wednesday, students will learn remotely.

Schools will be deep cleaned on Wednesday and Saturday.

Staff should report to the schools or department on Wednesday for remote instruction, or other duties assigned.

All safety practices and protocols implemented in the fall will be utilized.

All students and staff will wear masks during the school day.

Remote instruction schedules will follow a normal day.

If the county is in the red on the DHHR map, high schools will not have in-person learning.

Virtual students may continue with virtual or switch to in-person at any time.

Food for virtual learning will be at the central office beginning January 19th. Bus drivers and schools will no longer be tasked with this duty.

Career and Technical students will attend CTC for half of the day on Wednesday, and their high school for the other half.

Per WVDE, special education students will attend in-person everyday, regardless of the DHHR map.

If you have questions, call your child’s school or the central office.