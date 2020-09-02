Wyoming County BOE implements deep cleaning procedures

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Deep cleaning is a term schools are all too familiar with as we head in to the new school year. John Henry, Director of Student Services for Wyoming County Schools, said it is one of the best tools schools have to keep everyone healthy.

“We are gonna focus really hard on making sure we maintain cleanliness in the school and encourage students to wear those masks in areas that they cant social distance,” Henry explained.

Wyoming County Schools will have two days where no one will be allowed in the building, except for those cleaning the building. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, custodians will wipe down nearly every inch of their school. Henry said they will focus on high traffic areas, such as bathrooms and the cafeteria, but their work does not stop there.

“We have several layers in place that we are trying to implement to ensure safety for everybody,” said Henry.

Custodians will be cleaning before and after school every day, as well. The county purchased sanitizing backpacks, which they will use to spray on those same high traffic areas.

“And giving those extra days of deep cleaning is going to be very helpful in managing that,” said Henry.

Bus drivers will also sanitize their vehicle before and after every bus run, and students will have their temperature checked before they get on the bus each morning.

Mallory Green is preparing for her first full year as the principal at Wyoming East High School. She started right before the shutdown in March. She said she feels a lot more confident going in to the school year.

“We are going to do the best we can to keep the kids and I really do feel confident. My children go to school here in Wyoming County and I feel 100 percent confident with sending them back to school,” said Green.