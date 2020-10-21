Wyoming County BOE looking at 10 year plan for school district

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Board of Education is looking at a long-term plan for schools across the county. Superintendent Deirdre Cline told 59News the McKinley architectural firm in Charleston is performing a study on all aspects of the school system.

The county’s Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan Committee will take the findings from McKinley’s study and coming up with a proposed 10-year plan. Cline said one component of this plans looks at the possible closure of Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School.

“Nothing is wrong with Glen Fork, but the community has had a decline in population, which manifests into a decline in enrollment at the schools and well over 50 percent of the enrollment from the schools comes from out of district students,” Cline said.

Cline said this is only a proposal. There will be a public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. to hear from parents. Jeanie Bower is a parent in Wyoming County. She is concerned about the idea of this closure.

“You propose something to close a small community elementary school, but it’s off the charts on an academic level. I think we’re ranked 8th in the state, and you want to consider consolidating,” Bower told 59News over the phone.

Cline said parents will be able to discuss their concerns at the meeting in the board’s office on Oct. 29. After the hearing, school board members will further discuss the entire plan. Cline said the board can move to approve the entire plan, reject it in its entirety, or pick and choose what they do and do not want.

To read the entire plan, visit the BOE website.