Wyoming County BOE releases safe return plan for fall

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Plans are now in place for how students in Wyoming County will attend class at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Administrators in Wyoming County released the details on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

During a meeting of the Wyoming County Board of Education on Monday, the board approved the framework for the plan which was presented by Superintendent Deirdre Cline and the Re-entry Task Force.

Weekly Framework:

MONDAY – All students attend school on a regular schedule and staff reports on a regular schedule

– All students attend school on a regular schedule and staff reports on a regular schedule TUESDAY – All students attend school on a regular schedule and staff reports on a regular schedule

– All students attend school on a regular schedule and staff reports on a regular schedule WEDNESDAY – Students and teacher work remotely from home and custodial staff report for deep cleaning.

– Students and teacher work remotely from home and custodial staff report for deep cleaning. THURSDAY – All students attend school on a regular schedule and staff reports on a regular schedule

– All students attend school on a regular schedule and staff reports on a regular schedule FRIDAY – All students attend school on a regular schedule and staff reports on a regular schedule

– All students attend school on a regular schedule and staff reports on a regular schedule SATURDAY – Additional deep cleaning will occur

“This is only a framework for scheduling. There are many, many details and protocols to work out and plan,” said Superintendent Cline. “All planning will be done, as has occurred so far, with the Wyoming County Health Department, The WV Department of Education guidance and the oversight of the Wyoming County Schools Re-entry Task Force.”

The new start date for students will be Aug. 24, 2020 with employees returning on Aug. 17. This framework will be in place for a period of two months until Oct. 22. Wyoming County administrators will evaluate the situations to determine how to proceed beyond Oct. 22.

“Our goal has always been for our children to be safe and happy while they are leaning! That goal will drive our decision and our collective purpose as we move forward toward what will be a fantastic year for the children and families of Wyoming County Schools.” Cline added.