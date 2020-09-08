Wyoming County BOE suspends partnership with Tug River Health, plans to revisit decision during special meeting

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Board of Education (BOE) suspended its partnership with Tug River Health after other clinics in the county were reportedly complaining about the mobile unit being used for immunizations. Tug River was offering immunizations to kids across Wyoming County through their mobile unit.

During a meeting on Aug. 31, 2020, members of the board voted to suspend their service with Tug River. Board members said the reason they suspended their services is because it was taking business away from other clinics. Tug River is considered a 501 C 3 and does not profit off of any services they give to the BOE. The original plan for the mobile clinic was to visit outlying schools to provide service for four hours a day.

During the summer, the mobile clinic gave 61 kids immunizations across their six locations. Currently, 84 kids are without immunizations on the east end of the county. After hearing this, the BOE decided to revisit the previous vote in a special meeting. The special meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 6 p.m.

