Wyoming County BOE to discuss future of rivalry sporting events

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Wyoming County Board of Education will hold a special meeting to discuss the future of sporting events between the two rival high schools.

Wyoming Count Superintendent Deirdre Cline told 59News the meeting is a “work session.” Board members will discuss and come up with a plan regarding the future of sporting events between Wyoming East High School and Westside High School.

Last week, an investigation was opened into a racially charged picture found by a Westside basketball player at Wyoming East during the rivalry game. The player’s mother told 59News in an interview this was not the first time her son was targeted for being mixed-race.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center Conference Room in Pineville. The meeting is open to the public.

