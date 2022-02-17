PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After heated debates and protests, the Wyoming County Board of Education has voted on whether or not to continue with the current mask mandate.

According to a press release, the Board voted 3-2, in favor of continuing the Mask Mitigation Strategies required across all Wyoming County Schools. Mask Mitigation Strategies consist of wearing masks on school buses and while in the building for all students and staff.

The release also said the mask requirements will be looked into again at the Board Meeting on February 28, 2022 at 10 a.m.