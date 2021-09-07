Wyoming County BOE votes to mandate masks

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 to discuss mask wearing in schools.

The Board voted 4 to 1 to mandate masks in schools full time for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. The Board will reexamine the decision during the October mid-month meeting. It could also change depending on COVID-19 numbers within the county.

The mandate starts Thursday, September 9, 2021. Students can only take off the masks when eating.

Previously, the BOE left the decision to wear a mask up to parents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories