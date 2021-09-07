Wyoming County BOE votes to mandate masks

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 to discuss mask wearing in schools.

The Board voted 4 to 1 to mandate masks in schools full time for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. The Board will reexamine the decision during the October mid-month meeting. It could also change depending on COVID-19 numbers within the county.

The mandate starts Thursday, September 9, 2021. Students can only take off the masks when eating.

Previously, the BOE left the decision to wear a mask up to parents.