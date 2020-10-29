Wyoming County business provides free masks

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local business in Wyoming County is doing its part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The owner of Pineville Wholesale Carpets recently purchased 1,000 masks to give to the public. Anyone can stop in the store and get one. Owner Craig Rhodes said he just wanted to do his part to help during the pandemic.

“With everything going on money is tight for everybody. A free mask here and there, or a box of them could help out tremendously,” Rhodes explained.

The store is located on Route 10 in Pineville. The masks will be available until they run out.