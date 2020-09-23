Wyoming County Career and Technical Center reopens after positive COVID-19 case

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center is re-opening after being closed due to a positive COVID-19 test at the school. Administrators at the school said the board of education provided resources to do deep clean and get the school ready for students and staff to return.

Principal Kim Runion told 59News they are looking forward to having the students back in class.

“One thing that we can take away from COVID is to never take any day of instruction for granted. Because we have to make each minute count because with each day COVID-19 is a very fluid situation and we hope to keep the kids in school, but we have to prepared to go remotely,” Runion stated.

Some programs, like the cosmetology and culinary arts programs, are working differently due to the pandemic, but they are still being offered.

