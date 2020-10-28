Wyoming County changes voting location a week before Election Day

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

SIMON, WV (WVNS) — Some Wyoming County voters will need to be aware of a voting location change ahead of Election Day. Precinct 309 was previously at a resident’s house in Simon. It will now be located in the Baileysville Elementary gymnasium. Precinct 203 will remain in the school’s cafeteria.

The decision was made by Wyoming County clerk Jewell Aguilar. She said they were looking to ensure proper social distancing guidelines. This could not be done at the original location.

It is encouraged for all, to wear your masks and follow all COVID-19 protocols while voting. Polls will be open on Nov. 3, 2020 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. across West Virginia.