Wyoming County church hosting drive-thru food, book bag giveaway

BRENTON, WV (WVNS) — The Brenton Baptist Church in Wyoming County will be hosting its first-ever drive-thru food box and book bag giveaway event.

The book bags are filled with non-perishable food items, gifts, toys, and school supplies. The church also has more than 75 food boxes prepared for event. Rebecca Salyers, the event coordinator, said people will need to stay in their vehicles. She also said those giving out the bags will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to reach out to our community this Christmas because it’s been a difficult year for churches to be able to do outreach,” Salyers explained.

The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020.