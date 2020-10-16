Wyoming County church raises money for local girl

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — A local church is raising money to help a young girl move through life a lot easier.

Peyton Jessie has a neurological disorder called Rett syndrome. She needs a new walker, which will allow her to be more mobile, but her insurance company will not cover the cost.

Members of the Solid Rock Worship Center in Mullens are raising money to help Peyton.

Jessica Griffith is organizing a walk for Peyton on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

“A new one’s like $200-$300. Most people can’t pay that out of pocket with something like that and insurance not helping. We wanted to be able to do something to help her and her mother out,” Griffith explained.

Those who want to participate in the event are encouraged to wear purple for support. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Solid Rock Worship Center on October 24.