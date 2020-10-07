Wyoming County Commissioners discuss early voting

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Early voting kicks-off across the state on Oct. 21, 2020. In Wyoming County, people can vote early at the courthouse in Pineville. Jason Mullins, County Commission President, said masks need to be worn and social distancing guidelines are in place. They will limit the amount of people inside the courthouse.

“We’ll be open to the public. You’re going to have to wait your turn to come in. We’re going to limit the number of people in the building at one time, but it will be a lot like it normally is. You’ll be able to come in, sit down and vote like you normally do,” Mullins said.

Early voting, will also take place at Mullens City Hall, Oceana City Hall, and the Hanover Public Library.