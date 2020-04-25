Wyoming County community encouraged to ‘adopt’ Westside High School seniors

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — Every year, high school seniors are celebrated with proms, trips, graduations, and other recognition from their schools and their communities; however, this year looks much different due to COVID-19.

Because of this, students at Westside High School want to make sure their classmates were celebrated. Krista Warrix is a senior at Westside. She created a Facebook page called Adopt a Westside High School Senior 2020. There, members of the community can pick a senior and send them cards, gifts, or anything else that will make them feel honored during their finals days as a Renegade.

Taylor Delong, a senior at Westside, said it feels amazing to have the community’s support during such a tough time.

“Our prom would be a week or two from now, graduation is being discussed, Senior awards, college decision night, all of that is probably not going to happen. Much bigger things are going on. Just to have that support and know that people are thinking of us is just amazing,” Delong explained.

People can choose more than one senior. Each senior is encouraged to visit the page and share information about themselves.