Wyoming County community says final goodbyes to Sheriff Parker

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, December 30, 2019, members of the Wyoming County community said their final goodbyes to longtime law enforcement officer, Sheriff C.S. ‘Sherill’ Parker.

Sheriff Parker was laid to rest after devoting 45 years to serving his community as a law enforcement officer. He served as a deputy and a Mullens police officer, before being elected as the sheriff.

Sheriff Parker was known to many as a soft spoken, kindhearted man, who loved his community tremendously. He not only upheld his oath to protect the county, but his son, Scott Parker, said he treated everyone fairly.

“His motto in life, he always told me and he lived by that. Everybody was somebody’s mother, brother, sister, husband, and to treat everyone with respect and he lived by that,” Scott explained.

But perhaps his greatest achievements in life were his two sons, Scott and Patrick.

“I didn’t go far from my dad. I was always on his hip, on his lap. I wanted to be just like him. He’s my hero,” Patrick said.

Scott told 59News Sheriff Parker was a great father who always made time for them, even after a long day on the job.

“He would let me ride for hours, after hours, after working long shifts, but it was his way of paying me back for some father-son time, and I’ll always treasure that,” Scott said.

Although his job was tough, Patrick said his father never missed the opportunity to have a good laugh.

“He was always pulling pranks on you, always pulling jokes. You usually had no clue about it until you were right in the middle of it with him,” Patrick laughed.

Parker also left behind six grandchildren, including Cpl. N. S. Parker, who actually got to work for his grandfather as a deputy. Nick graduated from the police academy in May 2019. Sheriff Parker passed down a pair of handcuffs that were originally his great-grandfather’s.

“I felt like he trusted me with this job. He felt that I could carry these cuffs, I could do this job, so it gave me a sense of pride that he trusted me to do this job,” Nick explained.

Sheriff Parker was buried at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton.

Law enforcement officers from surrounding counties also attended the ceremony on Monday.