Wyoming County Courthouse will be closed to visitors

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A special meeting was held in Wyoming County on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. During the session it was decided to close the courthouse to visitors on Oct. 1, 2020.

The closure will continue until further notice. The reason they closed the doors was to keep the spread of COVID-19 down. People who work at the courthouse will still come to work.

While the building is shut down there will be no in-person visits allowed. Residents who have business at the courthouse can use the drop box or call 304-732-8000. Online services are also available.

Absentee ballots for the 2020 General Election can be mailed back. The County Clerk said this is the best option. They can also be hand delivered. A deputy will alert the clerks office and someone will come to get them. No more than two hand delivered ballots will be taken at a time. Voters are advised not to use the drop box for ballots.

Early voting will go on as planned. It begins on Oct. 21, 2020. These are the only visitors who will be allowed in the courthouse.