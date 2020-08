PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into a body found in Clear Fork, WV remains open on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Calista Nicole Trent, 42, of Clear Fork was found dead on Friday, Aug. 7.

Investigators located the body around 11:30 p.m. Ms. Trent had been living in a tent along Route 971. The tent caught fire and Ms. Trent was found in the remains. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.