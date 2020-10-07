Wyoming County Deputies move forward with K-9 Plans

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department received the green light to transform cruisers to fit new K-9s. Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison said they received $3,000 from a community participation grant program and it was approved on Wed., Oct 7, 2020 during a county commission meeting.

Ellison said this will help with the cost of preparing for the two new K9s the department is receiving in the next few months.

“We got a German bird dog that’s going to be used as a tracker and a drug dog. And then we got a Belgian malinois that’s going to be a patrol dog,” Ellison said.

Ellison told 59News they are looking at having the dogs start with the department sometime in December 2020.

