Wyoming County EDA encourages businesses to apply for financial relief during pandemic

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority still has money available from the Appalachian Regional Commission for businesses affected by the pandemic.

Christy Laxton is the Executive Director of the Wyoming County EDA. She said any business owner who suffered financial loss due to COVID-19 can apply for the funding.

“Loans will go up to a maximum of $25,000 or two months of gross receipts or sales. So we’re hoping that we can help a lot of businesses. Our goal was to be able to help at least 60 businesses and we think that we can exceed that goal,” Laxton explained.

In order to qualify, a potential applicant will need to provide tax returns, a business license, and proof of money lost. To find out more information, visit the Wyoming County website.