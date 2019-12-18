Wyoming County EDA launching new branding campaign

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming county business is making strides in a new branding campaign.

JJN Multimedia is working on a partnership with the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority. The collaboration will include a new website and commercial for the EDA. J.D. Belcher, the Owner of JJN Multimedia, said this will be a boost for the entire community.

“Just doing the best work we can, so I just see if it goes every year we’ve been growing exponentially, if it keeps on moving like that, that would be great. But if it stays like it is right now, that would be perfectly fine,” Belcher said.

Belcher said he hopes this will inspire other industries to take notice of Wyoming County in the future.