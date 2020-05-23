Wyoming County feeding program changing for summer

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Summer Feeding Program will soon begin in Wyoming County.

Super Wednesday will continue, as is, until Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Starting June 10, parents can pick up meals from either Wyoming East or Westside High Schools. Parents will have register on the Wyoming County Board of Education’s website in order to receive food from the summer feeding program.

Jenny Ann Martin is the Director of Child Nutrition and General Wellness for the Wyoming Board of Education. She said she wants to make sure no one goes without a meal.

“We need them to register because we need to know what to order and we need to make sure we have the storage and refrigerator space,” Martin explained.

After May 27, people can pick up their meals from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the high schools every Wednesday. The program runs until mid-August.

Any Wyoming County school-aged child is eligible for meals and there is no income requirement.