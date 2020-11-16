Wyoming County Fire Association holds toy drive for Christmas

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Wyoming County Fire Association will still hold their annual toy drive but it will look a little different. Normally held at Wyoming East High School, this year it will be held at all the fire departments in Wyoming County.

President of the Wyoming County Fire Association Mike Johnson said even with the COVID-19 pandemic they still want to give to kids in need of a Christmas present.

“We felt like these kids need Christmas and this is a way a lot of kids get their Christmas and we wanted to step up and help,” Johnson said. “So therefore instead of getting a ticket to be at Wyoming East High School you will now get a ticket that tells you to go to your local fire department.”

Johnson said they are looking for donations from the community. You can drop off new toys or money donations to help with the toy fund at any of their local fire departments.