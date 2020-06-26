Wyoming County Fire Departments receive federal money to upgrade communications systems

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fire Departments across Wyoming County are getting an upgrade to their communications systems.

The county received $690,000 in federal grant money to purchase new radios for fire departments across the county. This will allow the fire departments to upgrade to the statewide Interoperable Radio System. Mike Johnson, President of the Wyoming County Firefighters Association, said this system allows not only county-wide communication, but communication with agencies across the state in the event of a disaster.

“The 911 center upgraded theirs into the IRPs, so we felt like the fire department needed to do so as well in order to have better contact with other agencies,” Johnson explained.

There is still no exact timeline on when the new radios will be installed, but the purchasing process is underway.