GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS)– Some families in Wyoming County saw serious flooding right next to their homes, and some cars were left stranded on the road from high water levels on Feb 17, 2023.

The flooding particularly affected Glen Fork, where the water raised so high some people could not leave their homes or have anyone else reach them.

Patrick Church, who lives in Glen Fork, even witnessed a dog being swept away by the river behind his house, but could not do anything to save it. Church said the same thing almost happened to his own dog, too.

“The water was really, really high up,” said Church. “It came all the way up to my back porch. My dog had almost drowned if my neighbor hadn’t woken me up this morning… it was real close. Real, real close.”