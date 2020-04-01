Wyoming County girl uses spare time to pick-up trash

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — A young lady from Wyoming County is using her spare time for something good while home from school during the pandemic.

Abigail Bennett is a student at Mullens Elementary. She and her mother were on their way back from Beckley one day when Abigail noticed litter on the side of the road. So, she wanted to do something to help!

While home from school because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abigail and her mother spend a few hours each day picking up litter on the side of the road. She has advice for those littering on the roadways.

“I think you should stop and have a trash bag in your car or something to help the environment,” Abigail said.

Abigail’s mother told 59News her new dedication to the environment does not surprise her. She said her daughter has always been a leader among her peers.