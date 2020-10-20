UPDATE: Free COVID-19 testing offered remainder of the week in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 — Free testing for COVID-19 will be offered in Wyoming County after they fell into the red category on both the County Alert System and Education Maps.

Testing will be offered at the Old Board of Education on Park Street in Pineville.

Here are the testing dates and times:

Tuesday, October 20th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21st from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, October 23rd from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The testing is available to everyone in Wyoming County. Proof of insurance is not required.

ORIGINAL STORY – 5:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 — Wyoming County was in the red category on the state’s county alert system map on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

The health department held the required testing on that day. The testing took place in front of the old board of education building in Pineville, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. If the county is in the red again for the following days, the health department will conduct another round of testing at the same time and place. They will continue this testing for as long as Wyoming County is in the red category.