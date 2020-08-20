Wyoming County leaders provide solution to water issues with Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville PSD

MCGRAWS, WV (WVNS) — There is good news for those living in one Wyoming county Community. Work on the new water source for the Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville PSD is almost finished.

There was an issue with the water level at the PSD back in December 2019. Residents were under a boil water advisory for weeks while officials were coming up with a solution. Mike Goode, an administrator in Wyoming County, said this new water source should never run out again.

“Next Friday, they should be providing water to the plant from here. Now they haven’t had any issues, they’ve had water samples, they’ve had plenty of water at the plant anyhow. But this should be a source that’s never-ending, and should be here as long as any of us need to worry about it,” Goode said.

Goode said those on the PSD should not have any issues when the water source is changed.