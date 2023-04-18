CABIN CREEK, WV (WVNS)– A Brenton man is facing charges for a “shots fired” call in Kanawha County.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, Just after 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, Troopers from the Quincy Detachment responded to Paul White Chevrolet in response to a “shots fired” call.

Upon arrival, they found David Lane, of Brenton, WV with a gun.

Upon further investigation, troopers uncovered evidence that showed Lane allegedly shot a gun after arriving in a stolen vehicle that had previously been reported missing to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

Lane was arrested and taken to South-Central Regional Jail. He faces charges of wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, destruction of property, and receiving/transferring stolen property. His arraignment is pending.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will pursue charges of grand larceny in connection with the stolen vehicle.