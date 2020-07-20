Wyoming County man charged with child abuse, strangulation

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — A Wyoming County man was arrested following a domestic incident on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Roger Pritt was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic incident in Kopperston. According to Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies, the victim was a juvenile. When deputies arrived at the home, Pritt had already left. Another deputy later found him during a traffic stop in Oceana.

Pritt was arrested and charged with domestic battery, child abuse resulting in injury, and strangulation.

The driver of the car in which was Pritt was stopped was also arrested. Matthew Gulley was charged with Possession with Prescription.

