Wyoming County school administrators discuss back to school protocols

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Students will be back in classrooms for the first time in months on September 8, 2020. John Henry, Director of Student Services and Attendance at the Wyoming County Board of Education, said they spent their summer working to address some questions regarding OVID-19 concerns.

“How do we keep our folks safe? How do we ensure our families that the kids will be safe?” Henry listed.

Henry said they are purchasing thermal camera scanners for the high schools. These cameras scan temperatures of groups of 30 people in on second.

“If a student goes through, or a staff member, if they have a temperature, their picture will flash up on the monitor and I’ll get a good idea to be able to pull them aside and put them in an isolation area that the CDC has required us to have,” Henry said.

Keeping germs to a minimum is a main focus on throughout each school building. Posters will be set up to remind people to wash their hands and wipe things down. Automatic water bottle filling stations are available to minimize the spread of germs. Henry added students will also be reminded to social distance in group settings.

“Circles, like you see at a lot of supermarkets and stores, that will encourage social distancing and let students know where to stand to have proper social distancing,” Henry said.

Masks will be worn by all students in areas they cannot social distance, including on the bus.

“Safety of the staff member and the student is of upmost importance,” Henry said.