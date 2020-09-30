Wyoming County Schools cancel in-person parent teacher conference

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Administrators with Wyoming County Schools canceled in-person parent teacher conferences. They posted the announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Administrators canceled the venue for the conferences out of caution over COVID-19. However, conferences will still happen over the telephone.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News