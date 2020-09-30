Wyoming County Schools cancel in-person parent teacher conference

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- The 59News Week Four Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week goes to Princeton Tigers' Ethan Parsons. The senior wide receiver and defensive back had quite a showing in the Tigers' game against Bluefield last week.

Parsons had 186 receiving yards for three touchdowns on offense and had an interception on defense. They came up short against the Beavers, but he was one of the main reasons it was a close game. 59News spoke with Parsons about playing on both sides of the ball, and what goes through his head when he steps out on the field.