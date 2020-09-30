Wyoming County Schools cancel in-person parent teacher conference

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Administrators with Wyoming County Schools canceled in-person parent teacher conferences. They posted the announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Administrators canceled the venue for the conferences out of caution over COVID-19. However, conferences will still happen over the telephone.
