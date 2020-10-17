Wyoming County Schools confirms two positive COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Schools confirms two positive cases of COVID-19 in two different schools.

Westside High School and Berlin McKinney Elementary each have a positive case of COVID-19.

After conducting contact tracing, the Wyoming County Health Department determined both schools must close.

The confirmed cases are believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school. In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly; however, this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

The Health Department is continuing contact tracing and will notify families regarding a re-entry date for each school. All sports and activities are cancelled. Students will begin remote learning on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Deep cleaning and sanitizing will be completed before the schools reopen.