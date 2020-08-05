Wyoming County schools works with Tug River Health Association to provide immunizations

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local health center is working with schools in Wyoming County to make sure kids are up to date on their vaccines. Mobile immunizations will be provided by Tug River Health. Sports physicals will also be available. If time permits, they can also see adults.

This will start on August 12, 2020 at Huff Consolidated from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other locations include Herndon Consolidated on August 14, 2020, beginning at Noon, Oceana Middle on August 17, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m., and Mullens Middle on August 20, 2020 at 9 a.m..

People must bring shot records and proof of insurance, if insured. Masks are required.