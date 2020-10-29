Wyoming County sees record number of early voters

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — As election day gets closer, counties in our area are seeing record numbers at the polls for early voting. This is true in Wyoming County.

Jewell Agular, the Wyoming County Clerk, said as of Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 2,064 people cast their vote so far. She said that is a record for Wyoming County in early voting. Agular attributed the record numbers to the pandemic and a highly contested presidential race.

“I think COVID-19 has a lot to do with it, and I’ve heard people talk about that they want to get in and get their vote cast before they’re potentially quarantined,” Agular explained.

The last day of early voting is Saturday, October 31, 2020.