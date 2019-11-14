Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department accepting donations for annual Shop with a Cop

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Sheriffs’ Department is looking for donations to their Shop with a Cop program.

The big event happens on December 7. Teachers submit three names from each school in the county who they think needs the opportunity the most.

Chief Deputy Brad Ellison said they appreciate any size donation.

“Going to take approximately 33 kids to Walmart and they’ll be spending anywhere between $100 and $110 each, so we’re hoping to get up around the $3500 mark,” Ellison said.

To donate, send donations directly to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department located at 911 Cedar Street, Pineville, West Virginia 24874. People can also take donations to First Community Bank of Pineville.