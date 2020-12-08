Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department accepting donations for Shop With a Cop program

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local sheriff’s department wants to make Christmas special for kids this year.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is participating in its annual Shop With A Cop program. Due to the pandemic, deputies will be doing the shopping for the kids this year.

Tommy Blankenship, Captain at the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, told 59News kids will send in a list of toys, and deputies will go to Walmart to pick them out. Then, deputies will deliver the toys to the children.

“We’re still taking donations for Shop With a Cop. We got a little bit of late start this year with COVID having everything messed up. And not knowing how things to playing out. Anything leftover will be used for next year,” Blankenship said.

J-C’s Hardware is donating a U-Haul for the sheriff’s department to use for the gifts. Toys will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.