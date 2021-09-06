Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department adding additional bus patrols

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After a concerning uptick in violations around school buses, a local sheriff’s department is increasing patrols.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department received money from the Governors Highway Safety Program. Sheriff Brad Ellison said with this funding, they will be able to have a deputy follow the busses in both the morning and afternoon and catch violators in the act. Some of the violations include following too close and disregarding the stop sign while loading and unloading school children.

“The big thing is when they are stopped, vehicles pass the school bus with the arm out. This way we’re going to be there with the bus when it happens. I guess the motorists just aren’t paying attention to kids unloading off the bus and the vehicle passes the stop line. So, hopefully we can make people aware it’s that time of year again there’s buses on the road and there’s going to be kids crossing the road,” Ellison said.

The department wanted to remind people that any school bus violation is an immediate suspension of your license and carries a hefty fine.