Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department given new interrogation room

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department has a brand new interrogation room.

The Wyoming County Commission gave the top part of their building to the sheriff’s office for the renovation. The new room will have audio and video which is something the department has never had before, but always wanted.

Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison said the new addition is great for his guys because interrogation is crucial to an investigation.

“I mean it’s great. We instill in our guys to do good investigations. When they do an investigation, we want them to take it all the way. The main part of an investigation is your interrogation. To talk to somebody, talk to the victims, talk to the suspect,” Ellsion explained.

Ellison added the interrogation room is open for all departments to use.