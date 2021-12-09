Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department hiring new deputies

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is looking for new deputies.

Wyoming County is among the many counties throughout the country that is currently suffering a deputy shortage.

County Sheriff Bradley Ellison said the department is looking to hire as many as three new deputies after the civil service test in January.

“January 25th we’ll be giving the entry level test for deputies,” said Sheriff Ellison. “(Applicants) need to fill out an application. You can pick it up at the County Clerk’s office in the courthouse and make sure the test starts at 9 a.m. and you need to be there 15 minutes prior to.”

The Wyoming County Courthouse is located at 24 Cedar Ave. in Pineville. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and have a minimum of a high school degree.

Those who pass the civil service test will also need to pass a physical test before beginning training to become a deputy sheriff.