Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department raising money for K9s

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is raising money to get two K9 officers for the department.

According to Chief Deputy Brad Ellison, having K9 officers would enable deputies to better fight the drug problem in the county. The dogs would also be trained in tracking, so they could help find missing people.

Ellison said currently, if they need the help of a K9, deputies have to call in a K9 officer from another area.

“They are quite expensive for the dog and the training of the officer and the equipment. And we’ve already had some donations, the Wyoming County School Board has donated some money,” Ellison explained.

The Sheriff’s Department is currently accepting donations to help with the cost of these K9 officers. Checks can be sent to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, with “K9 Fund” in the memo. The address is P.O. BOX 529, Pineville, WV, 24874