Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department receives donation for K9

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department received a donation to help pay for K9 officers. Jackson Equipment Sales donated $3,000 to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department. Owner, Larry Jackson, said he wanted to support local law enforcement.

“I think that the community needs to step up and help these officers. These officers are out there every day putting their life on the line, and as a community we need to come together and help these officers,” Jackson said.

Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison said he is now in the process of finding a K9 officer.

“Now, I just start the process of talking to the officers and getting input, and seeing which ones will definitely be the best officers to handle the dogs and will put the time into it,” Ellison stated.

This money gives the sheriff’s department enough funding to start the process of getting these officers trained.