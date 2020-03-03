Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department receives new AEDs

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies can help their community in a new way.

The department recently received three automatic external defibrillators. The AEDs are funded by the Rural Health Opioid Program Community Connections. Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison said this is just one more way the sheriff’s department can help the community.

“A lot of times our officers can be the first on scene to some of these health emergencies, and this just helps us to maybe lend a hand in saving somebody’s life,” Ellison explained.

Deputies are currently undergoing training on how to use the AEDs. Training is being handled by the Princeton Rescue Squad.