ANSTED, WV (WVNS) -- Brookfield Renewable began working on a tunnel de-watering project in Hawks Nest Tunnel on Sept. 8, 2020. Senior Director of Strategic Relationships, Andy Davis, said this inspection project is something that has not been done in decades.

"This is really a project to inspect the inner workings of this facility, which really hasn't been done since the 1930s when it was constructed," Davis said.